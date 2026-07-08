LAKE GENEVA, WI — Emergency departments that assisted around Lake Geneva after Friday's storm are sharing new information about just how big their response was.

Police and Fire received 540 calls for service within the first hour after a storm rolled through Lake Geneva Friday, prompting a massive emergency response from several surrounding departments.

Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters said crews had to quickly prioritize an overwhelming number of simultaneous emergencies.

"At that time we had gas leaks, we had trees on houses, trees reported with people trapped, all these calls that we had to answer right so we had to prioritize calls," Peters said Tuesday.

22 engines, 12 ladder trucks, and 17 different chiefs were on site Friday from several surrounding departments.

Watch: Lake Geneva emergency departments get hundreds of calls for service because of Friday's Storm

Lake Geneva emergency departments get hundreds of calls for service because of Friday's Storm

During the storm, 3 different boats capsized in Geneva Lake, including the one that led to 3 fatalities. At least 4 people were trapped after trees fell on either their cars or the people themselves.

Joe DeCubellis, whose home was damaged in the storm, described how close the situation came to being even more devastating.

"Right where we sleep is where the tree came in the house. If it would have happened at night, we wouldn't even be here."

The city's Department of Public Works moved immediately to clear debris from the streets. Lake Geneva visitor Luke Haun said he noticed the rapid response firsthand.

"You see all this stuff here, they were here within an hour after people helping each other out, move branches and stuff, and like, so that was cool," Haun told TMJ4 Saturday.

The small department logged over 200 man hours as of Monday.

Recovery efforts are ongoing. Brush disposal is running on extended hours this week as residents continue to clean up trees and branches. The City of Lake Geneva has launched a website dedicated to the emergency response.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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