Lake Geneva drivers try and adjust to road work on one of the city's main routes

LAKE GENEVA — There are only two ways to drive into Lake Geneva from US Highway 12. One route is an orange cone zone for pavement replacement this summer and WisDOT will reconstruct the other route starting next year.

TMJ4 Road work on County Road H in Lake Geneva.

Walworth County is replacing the pavement and utilities on County Road H north of downtown Lake Geneva, which is also known as Interchange North. Crews started removal and resurfacing this month and will likely not finish until August.

TMJ4 Road work on County Road H in Lake Geneva.

"This is our high time, the worst time of year you could do it," said Ron Amann, a Lake Geneva local who owns two AirBNB rental properties along the route. "Everybody's got to deal with it, but it's tough."

TMJ4 Lake Geneva local Ron Amann owns two short-term rental homes along County Road H.

The construction is also affecting businesses such as Next Door Pub & Pizzeria, which is one of Lake Geneva's oldest restaurants.

TMJ4 Road work on County Road H in Lake Geneva.

"We've had a few instances where you couldn't turn into either of our entrances from the north," said Next Door Pub owner Chad Bittner. "You had to go all the way up to the stoplight, make a U-turn, then come back down."

TMJ4 Chad Bittner owns Next Door Pub & Pizzeria in Lake Geneva.

This summer's road work from Walworth County is the prelude to a larger project starting next year. WisDOT will replace and resurface Highway 50, which is the other route into Lake Geneva from US Highway 12, starting next year.

TMJ4 Road work on County Road H in Lake Geneva.

"I'm really nervous about what's going to happen next year on Highway 50," Bittner said. "I'm really hoping our downtown businesses can weather the storm."

There's also road construction on US Highway 12 itself going through Lake Geneva this summer. Amann said he is trying his best to adjust to the widespread summer road projects in the city.

TMJ4 Road work on County Road H in Lake Geneva.

"I get frustrated," Amann said. "We're on a timeline, right? We all have deadlines. I've got to be somewhere every minute of the day. It holds you up."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip