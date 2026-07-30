Lake Geneva brewery owner plans to turn derelict downtown property into restaurant and taproom

LAKE GENEVA — The former Bob's Beach Shack in downtown Lake Geneva is crumbling away, but the owners of Mashtun Brewing have a new idea for the space. They hope to demolish the building and construct a new fish-and-chips restaurant in its place.

TMJ4 The former Bob's Beach Shack in downtown Lake Geneva.

The concept for Ottie's Chippie and Taproom was approved by the Lake Geneva Plan Commission and will face a city council vote on August 10.

City of Lake Geneva The concept for Ottie's Chippery and Taproom, which is planned for downtown Lake Geneva.

Mashtun Brewing purchased the former Bob's Beach Shack space on 140 Broad Street in January, according to brewery owner Kristen Kettle.

TMJ4 Mashtun Brewing owner Kristen Kettle.

The brewery is currently located in a business park off of Highway 120 near Veterans Park. Kettle said they have wanted to bring their brews downtown ever since they launched the business three years ago.

"We kind of need to get into a more central location," Kettle said.

TMJ4 The former Bob's Beach Shack in downtown Lake Geneva.

Joanne Batzfahl owns Treasure Cove, the souvenir shop next to the former Bob's Beach Shack. She said she can not wait for someone to revitalize the empty space.

TMJ4 Treasure Cove Lake Geneva owner Joanne Batzfahl.

"It's kind of an eyesore at this point. "I don't like that we're next to it because it doesn't look good," Batzfahl said. "Birds are living in it and everything. It's not good."

TMJ4 A bird roosts in the former Bob's Beach Shack in Lake Geneva.

Kettle estimates they could start construction on the two-story restaurant and taproom as soon as October if the plans receive the necessary approvals.

The Ottie's concept is named after her son and is based on beachside restaurants from her home country of New Zealand.

City of Lake Geneva The concept rendering for Ottie's Chippie & Taproom by Mashtun Brewing.

"It's a sort of family-style New Zealand fish and chips, where you sit outside and eat with your family and friends," Kettle said.

She said the current building is not salvageable but they are planning to build a replacement which makes sense in the historic downtown.

TMJ4 The former Bob's Beach Shack in downtown Lake Geneva.

"We didn't want another corporate box kind of building," Kettle said. "We wanted something that is special and a bit different."

If demolition begins in October as anticipated, Kettle estimates Ottie's could open as soon as May 2027.

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