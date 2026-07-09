TOWN OF GENEVA — A non-profit group brought their smoker across several states to deliver free hot meals for the people affected by the Fourth of July Weekend storm through Walworth County.
Operation BBQ Relief started serving smoked chicken and sausage from the Como Community Church parking lot in the Town of Geneva Thursday afternoon.
They prepared giant trays of meat for law enforcement agencies across Walworth County and had small plates available for anyone who showed up.
Town of Geneva Police Chief Anthony Miceli said his officers and the area are grateful for any help they can get post-storm.
"This town has been flipped upside down from where it was," Miceli said. "Now it's the cleanup. Months and months of cleanup for this small crew to put this town together and get it going again."
Barb Kubesheski and her family also lined up for free barbeque. She lives near Lake Como and said she was without power for days after the devastation.
"We lost everything in our fridge, so this helps so much," Kubesheski said. "To know people are thinking of us and doing this for us, we really appreciate it."
Operation BBQ Relief will serve another round of free meat platters from Como Community Church on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is open to first responders and anyone affected by the storm.
Watch: First responders and Walworth County residents affected by devastating storm receive free barbecue dinners
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