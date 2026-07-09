First responders and Walworth County residents affected by devastating storm receive free barbecue dinners

TOWN OF GENEVA — A non-profit group brought their smoker across several states to deliver free hot meals for the people affected by the Fourth of July Weekend storm through Walworth County.

TMJ4 Volunteers from Operation BBQ Relief smoked chicken and sausage for first responders and Walworth County families.

Operation BBQ Relief started serving smoked chicken and sausage from the Como Community Church parking lot in the Town of Geneva Thursday afternoon.

TMJ4 Volunteers from Operation BBQ Relief smoked chicken and sausage for first responders and Walworth County families.

They prepared giant trays of meat for law enforcement agencies across Walworth County and had small plates available for anyone who showed up.

TMJ4 Volunteers from Operation BBQ Relief smoked chicken and sausage for first responders and Walworth County families.

Town of Geneva Police Chief Anthony Miceli said his officers and the area are grateful for any help they can get post-storm.

TMJ4 Town of Geneva Police Chief Anthony Miceli.

"This town has been flipped upside down from where it was," Miceli said. "Now it's the cleanup. Months and months of cleanup for this small crew to put this town together and get it going again."

TMJ4 Volunteers from Operation BBQ Relief deliver a platter of chicken and sausage to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

Barb Kubesheski and her family also lined up for free barbeque. She lives near Lake Como and said she was without power for days after the devastation.

TMJ4 Barb Kubesheski from the Town of Geneva received a free meal from Operation BBQ Relief.

"We lost everything in our fridge, so this helps so much," Kubesheski said. "To know people are thinking of us and doing this for us, we really appreciate it."

TMJ4 Barb Kubesheski and her family received free meals from Operation BBQ Relief after they lost power to their refrigerator.

Operation BBQ Relief will serve another round of free meat platters from Como Community Church on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is open to first responders and anyone affected by the storm.

Watch: First responders and Walworth County residents affected by devastating storm receive free barbecue dinners

First responders and Walworth County residents affected by devastating storm receive free barbecue dinners

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