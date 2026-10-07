Family of utility worker struck and killed by driver near East Troy anxiously waiting for trial

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. — 65-year-old Tim Johnson of New Berlin died in May when a driver ran into him while he was surveying for We Energies. His family hopes the driver accused of killing him will face a jury soon.

Provided by estate 65-year-old Tim Johnson of New Berlin died when he was hit by a car while surveying for We Energies.

"It was absolutely horrid, it was my worst nightmare," said Tim's widow Michele. "The justice system needs to make sure something happens here."

TMJ4 Michele's husband Tim Johnson died when he was hit by a car while surveying for We Energies.

50-year-old Raschad Johnson of Oklahoma is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle for Tim Johnson's death. According to the criminal complaint on the case, Raschad Johnson had a cellphone and a laptop connected to a power station running in his vehicle when he hit Tim Johnson along Highway 20 near East Troy.

TMJ4 65-year-old Tim Johnson died along Highway 20 near East Troy when he was hit by a car while surveying for We Energies.

"It's not just drunk drivers that kill people," said Tim's daughter Jessica Johnson. "Even the littlest distractions can do it."

TMJ4 Jessica Johnson's father Tim Johnson died when he was hit by a car while surveying for We Energies.

Jessica said Tim's death is even more heartbreaking because he will not watch his infant grandson Theo grow up.

TMJ4/Provided by estate 65-year-old Tim Johnson of New Berlin died when he was hit by a car while surveying for We Energies.

"It took six years for us to have a baby," said Jessica, who said Theo was born just 29 days before Tim's death. "When we finally told my dad, he was the most genuinely happy person I've ever seen in my life."

Raschad Johnson appeared at the Walworth County Judicial Center for a hearing on Tuesday. The judge did not set a date for trial because the defense attorneys said they are waiting on discovery.

TMJ4 Raschad Johnson of Oklahoma is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

"It's been five months and we're still sitting and waiting," Michele said. "Now they extended it again another month."

Tim's family is also managing their frustration about Raschad Johnson being out on bail before the trial.

"I am pretty upset to be honest that he's out walking around and allowed to be out driving cars still," Jessica Johnson said.

TMJ4 Raschad Johnson approaches his car outside of the Walworth County Judicial Center after his hearing on charges of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

The next hearing date is scheduled for November 9.

Tim's family hopes drivers remember his story when they're behind the wheel.

Provided by estate 65-year-old Tim Johnson of New Berlin died when he was hit by a car while surveying for We Energies.

"It's just really tragic, all the things he's going to miss out on," Jessica Johnson said.

"We're missing an incredible man who's not here anymore," Michele said.

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