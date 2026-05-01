One person died after being struck by vehicle in Town of Troy

TROY — One person died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 20 in the Town of Troy on Thursday morning, the Walworth County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday.

The Walworth County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male in the middle of Highway 20 and Townline Road.

According to the statement, several 911 calls reported that a vehicle was heading westbound on Highway 20 and had struck a pedestrian. The driver returned to the scene after the collision and remained there until emergency services arrived.

Ajax9/shutterstock.com Stock image of police lights.

Upon arrival, first responders attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The victim, a 65-year-old from New Berlin, was pronounced deceased by the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office.

Following a preliminary investigation, the driver, a 50-year-old from Norman, Oklahoma, was arrested for Homicide by Negligent Use of a Motor Vehicle contrary to Wisconsin State Statute 940.10(1).

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