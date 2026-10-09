Family of Elkhorn woman killed by commuter train organizes benefit in her memory

KENOSHA, Wis. — 20-year-old Lana Crawford helped her mother with bills and rent before she was killed by a Metra commuter train near Chicago in July. An event on Friday hopes to help the family get by financially.

Provided by Sasha Prohuska 20-year-old Lana Crawford of Elkhorn was struck and killed by a commuter rail train near Chicago.

The benefit in honor of Lana Crawford is happening at the Brat Stop in Kenosha on Friday night. Lana's name now intermittently appears below the restaurant's notable "CHEESE" sign along Interstate 94.

TMJ4 The sign at Brat Stop in Kenosha highlights a benefit concert in honor of 20-year-old Lana Crawford.

"When they hear about the person she was...I don't like to say it in the past tense, she's the person she is because she's always here with me...she's the most amazing girl in the world," said Lana's grandmother Debbie Crawford.

TMJ4 Lana Crawford's grandmother Debbie Crawford.

Debbie used to work at the Brat Stop and said the owners let them use their banquet room for the benefit at no charge. She said the event is needed because her daughter, Lana's mother Anna Crawford, has struggled both mentally and financially.

"I don't want to see them suffer any more than they already have," said Debbie, referring to Anna and her nine-year-old grandson. "They really need help."

TMJ4 Lana Crawford's mother Anna Crawford.

"As a single mom on one income and having been out of work for a few weeks, it's been tough," Anna Crawford said.

The Crawfords say the upcoming event is helping them heal, but it is still difficult to be without Lana.

TMJ4 The sign at Brat Stop in Kenosha highlights the benefit in honor of 20-year-old Lana Crawford.

"I cry every day," Debbie Crawford said. "It makes me think about Lana even more. It's just so sad when you lose someone you love."

TMJ4 20-year-old Lana Crawford of Elkhorn was struck and killed by a commuter rail train near Chicago.

"Life is short," Anna Crawford said. "You never know what will happen and when it will happen."

The Benefit for Lana, which features four bands and a silent auction, starts at 7 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $5 apiece.

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