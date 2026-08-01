Elkhorn mother mourns daughter after she was struck and killed by Chicago commuter train

ELKHORN — 20-year-old Lana Crawford of Elkhorn was preparing to graduate from cosmetology school with honors. Her family is now trying to raise money for her funeral after she was hit and killed by an oncoming train on Sunday.
Crawford was preparing to board a Metra commuter rail train from the Chicago suburb of Palatine when she was struck and killed at the rail crossing next to the train station.
Her mother Anna Crawford said her daughter was visiting her grandmother in Palatine and had made the Metra trip many times before. She said she was waiting at the end of the line in Harvard, Illinois to pick her daughter up and take her home to Elkhorn.
"I was watching for her suitcase and she was not there," Crawford said. "On the loudspeakers, I kept hearing them say, 'Delay on the train due to a police investigation.'"
She eventually learned the investigation was because of her daughter's death because of a phone call from the medical examiner.
"I said, 'Tell me my daughter's okay,' and he said, 'I'm sorry, but she didn't make it.'"
The Crawfords are now raising money through GoFundMe to pay for Lana's funeral.
Anna said Lana was excited to start her career as a cosmetologist and was due to graduate from Gateway Technical College in January.
"She loves hair, she's been coloring her hair for the longest time," Crawford recalled. "She got an e-mail that Friday because she made honors, and she was going to get on the train because she had class the next morning."
The Crawfords are now uplifting Lana's memory while trying to give her the final goodbye she deserves.
"She lit up every room. She was full of joy," Crawford said. "She had a bright future ahead of her, and she was making a difference."
Metra told TMJ4 the circumstances behind Lana Crawford's death are still being investigated by the agency.
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