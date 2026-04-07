East Troy parents prepare to vote on school district's tax referendum renewal

EAST TROY — East Troy voters approved a tax referendum for the village's schools three years ago. The school district hopes residents decide to do it again on Tuesday.

TMJ4 A banner advertising the East Troy Schools referendum vote.

The tax referendum would increase East Troy's school budget by $4 million a year over the state-imposed limit for the next three years. It is for operational costs, meaning it would be used for staff and programs as opposed to paying for the buildings and facilities.

TMJ4 A sign for the East Troy Schools referendum vote.

Several parents, including Emily Will, rallied for the referendum on East Troy's Village Square the weekend before the vote.

Courtesy of Emily Will A rally on Saturday, April 4 in support of the East Troy Schools referendum.

"I feel a sense of hope that our community does see the value of a strong public education," said Will, who has one child each in the elementary, middle, and high school. "Three years ago, we had lost 75 teachers in a matter of three years. That had a huge impact on my kids."

TMJ4 East Troy parent Emily Will supports the school district referendum on the ballot.

East Troy School Board president Adam Witkiewicz said the district would likely lose teachers again if the referendum is not approved.

"We would have to find $4.3 million, just in this first year, of cuts," Witkiewicz said. "You'd be looking at losing full-time staff, classroom teachers, classroom ratios would go up. We would also have to cut programs."

TMJ4 East Troy School Board president Adam Witkiewicz.

Most visible campaign signs in East Troy show support for the vote.

TMJ4 A sign in favor of East Troy's school referendum.

The most notable signs against the vote are on Highway 120 south of town, which called the village "Tax Troy" and said to "stop the insanity."

TMJ4 A sign opposing the planned East Troy Schools referendum.

In addition to the referendum, voters are also choosing between newcomers David Dodge and Paul Rains for a seat on the East Troy School Board.

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