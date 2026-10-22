Delavan residents celebrate after city votes to immediately remove Flock cameras

DELAVAN, Wis. — Delavan's city council decided 7-1 to cancel its contract with Flock after community anger at the agreement. Crews removed the cameras on Wednesday and the city will not install any similar products from competing companies.

TMJ4 A Delavan city worker removes a Flock camera.

Tuesday night's vote came after a petition from Delavan resident Rachel DeBow and a special meeting on the city's Flock camera usage last month.

TMJ4 A Flock license plate reader is permanently hauled away by Delavan maintenance workers.

"My phone blew up in the last 12 hours or so," DeBow said on Wednesday. "It's giving me more hope in a time where it might not feel that way in a lot of areas. This really helps reinforce that hope."

TMJ4 Rachel DeBow started the petition which led to Delavan removing its Flock cameras.

As TMJ4 previously reported, Delavan purchased nine Raven license plate readers from Flock and agreed to pay the company $27,000 per year to maintain the cameras and infrastructure.

TMJ4 A Flock camera in Delavan is removed from its pole.

The vote to dissolve the contract also ensures Delavan will not purchase any license plate readers from other companies in 2027.

TMJ4 Delavan city workers permanent remove a Flock license plate reader.

"I definitely feel vindicated," said Delavan resident Jeff Terhune, who vehemently opposed Flock cameras and attended Tuesday night's council meeting. "It's wonderful. It's democracy in action."

TMJ4 Delavan resident Jeff Terhune.

Terhune said the city's decision makes him proud to be from Delavan because of how councilors quickly recognized residents' concerns with the cameras.

TMJ4 A pole in Delavan which used to mount a Flock license plate reader.

"The expediency with which this vote happened and the decision carried out was nothing short of amazing," Terhune said. "For them to say they don't want anything is the cherry on top. Hit the road, Flock."

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