Opponents of Delavan Flock cameras pleased after city committee advances measure to remove them

DELAVAN, Wis. — Several Wisconsin cities have voted to end their relationship with Flock Systems and their surveillance cameras. Delavan is now one step away from joining the list.

TMJ4 A Flock camera mounted over State Highway 50 in Delavan.

Delavan's General Operations Committee decided Tuesday evening to recommend removing or turning off Flock's cameras on city property.

Delavan City Council will take up the measure and make the final decision on Flock.

TMJ4 A Flock camera mounted over State Highway 11 in Delavan.

"The citizens are saying, 'They don't want it,' so why are we trying to push it on them?" said Delavan alderman Calvin Square, who is also on the General Operations Committee and voted against Flock's continued presence in Delavan.

Delavan purchased and erected nine of Flock's Falcon license plate readers and currently pays the company $27,000 per year to maintain the system.

TMJ4 A Flock surveillance camera on County Road X near Interstate 43 in Delavan.

Ten Delavan citizens spoke before the committee before they made their vote. All but one were opposed to Flock's cameras.

"It's a third-party company and it's ripe for abuse," Marcell Wedel said before the committee. "When something can be abused, it often times is."

"I moved to Delavan because I felt like it was very safe," Anna Hess said. "The Flock cameras do not make me feel safe."

Delavan-Darien Police Department chief Jim Hansen made his case for keeping Flock cameras before the vote.

TMJ4 Delavan-Darien Police Department chief Jim Hansen speaks in favor of Flock cameras at a city committee meeting.

Hansen said the cameras are an important tool for his department and that Walworth County's law enforcement agencies have all agreed to shared privacy standards with the information collected from the cameras.

"We have located missing and endangered people and elderly people missing from outside jurisdictions," Hansen said. "We have instituted seven-day retention, a case number and a reason for every search, and a biweekly review."

TMJ4 A Flock surveillance camera erected on County Road O in Delavan.

Opponents of the cameras say their concern is not with the police department's usage of the cameras, but what Flock does with the data.

"It makes people feel like their privacy is being violated, legally or not," said Jack Savercool.

TMJ4 Delavan resident Jack Savercool opposes the usage of Flock cameras.

"People started feeling uneasy, vulnerable, and not wanting to commute around the area as much," said Rachel DeBow, who started a petition against the cameras.

TMJ4 Delavan resident Rachel DeBow started a petition against Flock cameras in her hometown.

Delavan City Council will likely vote on Flock's future during their next scheduled meeting on October 21.

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