DELAVAN, Wis. — A Delavan police officer has resigned immediately following his arrest on stalking charges in Illinois.

Joshua Bittner faces charges stemming from contacting a woman against the orders of the Winnebago County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office. The woman detailed a long pattern of harassment in court documents obtained by TMJ4.

Before being hired by the Delavan Police Department in 2023, Bittner was an officer in Beloit. He resigned from that position while the police department investigated his behavior.

Bittner's resignation takes effect immediately.

Watch: Delavan police officer resigns after arrest on stalking charges in Illinois

Delavan police officer resigns following arrest

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