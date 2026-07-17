Delavan Lake residents continue cleaning up the damage left behind from devastating storm burst

DELAVAN LAKE — A disastrous storm carved a destructive path through Walworth County over Fourth of July weekend. The people of Delavan Lake are working non-stop to restore the community they love.

TMJ4 A tree removal crew saws through a damaged trunk in Delavan Lake.

Snapped trees and sawed-off branches are ubiquitous in Delavan Lake after the storm which produced winds of up to 100 miles per hour.

TMJ4 The remnants of damaged trees after a storm tore through Delavan Lake.

Dan Chaplin estimates more than a dozen trees fell on his property along South Shore Road. Armed with a chainsaw, he has spent the two weeks since the storm trying to clean it all up.

TMJ4 Dan Chaplin cuts through a fallen tree in his yard.

"I'll be out here until I fall off my feet, just about," Chaplin said. "It will take about a month to get this cleared out and back to normal."

TMJ4 A fallen tree on Dan Chaplin's property.

Gaby Cante is a clerk at The Shore, a convenience store and bar just down South Shore Road from Chaplin's property. She said the store became an oasis for Delavan Lake immediately after the storm rolled through and knocked out the town's power.

TMJ4 Gaby Cante was working at a Delavan Lake convenience store when a storm damaged trees and caused a power outage.

"Right after the storm hit, a lot of people just came and loaded up their cars with ice," Cante said. "We needed five generators just to run this place, but to see the community come together and work with each other was very, very nice."

Gaby Cante People in Delavan Lake load up on ice minutes after a storm knocked out power in the community,

The power is back on in Delavan Lake and the focus has turned to removing damaged trees as quickly and responsibly as possible.

TMJ4 The remnant of a damaged tree in Delavan Lake is removed.

Chaplin said it can feel like an intimidating task, but he and his neighbors are determined to clean up the damage in Delavan Lake.

TMJ4 Dan Chaplin piles up downed tree limbs outside of his home in Delavan Lake.

"You just have to psych your mind out and keep on going," Chaplin said. "It's mind over matter."

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