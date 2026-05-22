ELKHORN — Ben and Laura Johnson started Duesterbeck's Brewing Company to save their multi-generational family farm. Their beer was just promoted from the farm to American Family Field.

TMJ4 A pint from Duesterbeck's Brewing Company near Elkhorn.

Their hefeweizen ale, Bees Be Crazy, is now available during all Milwaukee Brewers home games.

"We were just floored," Laura Johnson said. "What do you even say? We're just a farm, you know."

TMJ4 Ben and Laura Johnson started Duesterbeck's Brewing Company on their family farm.

The Johnsons started Duesterbeck's on their more than 150-year-old farm on County Road O near Elkhorn in late 2019. They came up with the idea after Laura promised her late father, Dennis Duesterbeck, to keep the farm in the family.

Watch: Couple behind farmhouse brewery near Elkhorn elated after their beer is put on tap at Brewers games

Couple behind farmhouse brewery near Elkhorn elated after their beer is put on tap at Brewers games

"He told me to keep it going and do not sell the farm," Laura Johnson said.

"She said, 'Why don't you put your brewery out on the farm?'" Ben Johnson recalled. "I thought it was a horrible idea, I thought no one was going to come visit us on the farm."

TMJ4 Duesterbeck's Brewing Company near Elkhorn.

The brewery's reputation has bubbled up since then, despite the taproom's remote location.

TMJ4 A flight of beers at Duesterbeck's Brewing Company near Elkhorn.

"I tried them for the first time just last night," said Keith Pollek, who said he was inspired to visit Duesterbeck's after trying their beer at a restaurant in Waterford. "Now I'm here having another beer. It is Wisconsin, right?"

TMJ4 Keith Pollek visited Duesterbeck's Brewing Company a day after trying their beer for the first time.

"My husband goes, 'Are we going to a farm?' and I said, 'Yes, we are,'" said Ashley Delater, who visited Duesterbeck's from Indiana. "Where we're from, it's a lot of the same types of beer every place. I love that they have a huge variety to choose from, which is why we got the flight."

TMJ4 Ashley Delater visited Duesterbeck's Brewing Company from Indiana.

The Johnsons say Duesterbeck's is still mostly a family operation. Their son designed all of the company's branding and their other children have helped out in the business as well.

They hope Brewers fans choose their beer because of how hard they have worked to keep their farm going.

TMJ4 A tap handle from Duesterbeck's Brewing Company near Elkhorn.

"I really am grateful that the community is allowing us to be able to pass our farm down," Laura Johnson said.

You can also find Duesterbeck's on tap at Beloit Sky Carp and Milwaukee Milkmen home games.

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