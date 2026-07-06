'Absolute devastation': People near Lake Como try to process damage left behind after a windstorm

TOWN OF GENEVA — The community around Lake Como is cleaning up the debris a severe storm left behind on Friday. Hundreds of people in the area remained without power long after the clouds cleared.

TMJ4 A large tree in the Town of Geneva was toppled by a severe storm over Fourth of July weekend.

Alliant Energy line workers reconnected most of the Town of Geneva by Monday evening, but some residents such as Kathy Konrad said they were in the dark through Sunday.

TMJ4 Alliant Energy line workers reconnect power in the Town of Geneva after a severe storm.

"We had a generator that we kept the fridge turned on with, but that was it," Konrad said. "We had lanterns. It was hot and miserable."

TMJ4 Town of Geneva resident Kathy Konrad waves through traffic near Lake Como while workers clear tree debris.

Downed trees and branches lined nearly every street on Lake Como's north shore Monday afternoon as tree workers such as Kyle Konieczki tried to clear what they could.

TMJ4 Kyle Konieczki cuts down a fallen tree limb near Lake Como.

"This was just absolute devastation," Konieczki said. "It looks like a hurricane came through here, we've never seen anything close to this. It's been a lot."

TMJ4 The remnant of a tree which snapped after a severe storm near Lake Como.

The damage included a newly-built storage shed flattened by the wind on County Road H.

TMJ4 A storage shed on County Road H near Lake Como was severely damaged after a storm tore through the area.

Konrad said she will always remember how ominous the storm looked when it approached the Town of Geneva on Friday.

TMJ4 A tree near Lake Como snapped after a severe storm came through the area on Fourth of July weekend.

"I was crying, it was very scary," Konrad said. "It was just all of a sudden black and you couldn't see in front of you."

Watch: People near Lake Como try to process damage left behind after a windstorm

'Absolute devastation': People near Lake Como try to process damage left behind after wind storm

While the clouds are long gone, Konieczki said the tree limbs will remain for much longer, despite the best efforts of tree workers.

TMJ4 A tree near Lake Como was pulled from its roots by a severe storm on Fourth of July weekend.

"This is going to take months, there's just too much," Konieczki said. "The landfills can only take so much and there's only so many landscaping companies that have room to take these trees."

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