'Absolute devastation': People near Lake Como try to process damage left behind after a windstorm

TOWN OF GENEVA — The community around Lake Como is cleaning up the debris a severe storm left behind on Friday. Hundreds of people in the area remained without power long after the clouds cleared.
Alliant Energy line workers reconnected most of the Town of Geneva by Monday evening, but some residents such as Kathy Konrad said they were in the dark through Sunday.
"We had a generator that we kept the fridge turned on with, but that was it," Konrad said. "We had lanterns. It was hot and miserable."
Downed trees and branches lined nearly every street on Lake Como's north shore Monday afternoon as tree workers such as Kyle Konieczki tried to clear what they could.
"This was just absolute devastation," Konieczki said. "It looks like a hurricane came through here, we've never seen anything close to this. It's been a lot."
The damage included a newly-built storage shed flattened by the wind on County Road H.
Konrad said she will always remember how ominous the storm looked when it approached the Town of Geneva on Friday.
"I was crying, it was very scary," Konrad said. "It was just all of a sudden black and you couldn't see in front of you."
Watch: People near Lake Como try to process damage left behind after a windstorm
While the clouds are long gone, Konieczki said the tree limbs will remain for much longer, despite the best efforts of tree workers.
"This is going to take months, there's just too much," Konieczki said. "The landfills can only take so much and there's only so many landscaping companies that have room to take these trees."
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