A father and his child evacuated from Elkhorn apartment fire

ELKHORN — A father and his child were evacuated, along with other residents, following a structure fire in an Elkhorn apartment building that occurred on Sunday.

City of Elkhorn emergency personnel responded to a structure fire at noon on Sunday at 132 W Market Street in Elkhorn.

Upon arrival, crews saw an active fire in unit 104 and immediately began evacuating residents in the building.

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Medical care was immediately given to the father and his child. The father was transported by Flight for Life to Ascension Columbia St. Mary's - Regional Burn Center with severe burns to his hands and feet after being treated by the Elkhorn Area Fire Department EMS.

The child was transported by ambulance to Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, where she was treated and released to her family.

The fire was deemed an accident and was caused by using a flammable liquid in a jewelry cleaning machine.

The Elkhorn Kwik Trip and Casey's donated food and water to the first responders as they worked the structure fire.

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