4 people helped to shore after car ends up in Lake Como, driver arrested

TOWN OF GENEVA — Four people were helped to shore after a vehicle ended up in Lake Como late Friday night.

Drew Sindle said he and his family were outside near Dodge Street in Lake Geneva when they saw a white car traveling at a high rate of speed.

“I just saw a white car zip past me, like 60-70 mph really fast, sparks coming from underneath it, cops right behind him,” Sindle said.

Sindle and his family followed the vehicle on their bikes to the Schofield Road boat launch in the Town of Geneva.

“When we got here, five, six cops and one ambulance,” Sindle said.

TMJ4 News Drew Sindle and family.

Video Sindle shared with TMJ4 shows a police response shortly after 11 p.m. Friday showing the large emergency response. Nearby neighbors said they heard a loud crash followed by sirens.

“ We could tell they were in the water for sure,” Sindle said.

Town of Geneva Police Chief Anthony Miceli said the Town of Geneva police assisted with the vehicle's recovery and helped all four occupants reach shore.

There were no major injuries, but two passengers were taken to local hospitals, Miceli said.

He said Lake Geneva police arrested the driver.

Miceli said the Lake Geneva Police Department initiated and is handling the incident.

Shari Loder, who lives nearby, said she saw the vehicle still in the water Saturday morning and watched crews tow it out.

“I’m just thankful nobody got seriously hurt,” Loder said.

TMJ4 reached out to the Lake Geneva Police Department for additional information. A dispatcher said the police chief was the only person who could comment and would not be back in the office until Monday.

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