19-year-old man arrested for threatening Elkhorn Fire Department member, Walworth County officials

ELKHORN, Wis. — A 19-year-old Elkhorn man has been arrested after police say he threatened multiple officials in Walworth County.

According to the Elkhorn Police Department, officers received a complaint Wednesday regarding life-threatening statements made on Facebook toward a City of Elkhorn Fire Department member.

An investigation revealed that the 19-year-old had also threatened "several Walworth County officials depicted in a photo," as well as events in both Elkhorn and Lake Geneva.

The 19-year-old was arrested on charges of terrorist threats and threatening to cause bodily harm to individuals involved with a court or legal system.

Official criminal charges will be referred to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

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