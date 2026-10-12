Volunteers help Sheboygan County Warming Center prepare as housing concerns grow

SHEBOYGAN, Wis — With overnight stays set to begin Nov. 1, community members gathered to get the Sheboygan County Warming Center ready to welcome people experiencing homelessness this winter. They assembled bunk beds, installed a new dishwasher and made other final preparations ahead of its seasonal opening.

Among those helping was Chantel Seelye, who is experiencing homelessness herself. Despite spending nights sleeping in her car, Seelye volunteers for hours at the warming center every day, hoping to help others facing similar challenges. She said volunteering has helped her get through what she described as "turbulence" in her own life.

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"I’m lucky enough to have my own vehicle. People don’t have vehicles. They’re sleeping out on the streets," said Seelye. "It makes me feel like I’m wanted. It makes me feel as though somebody needs some extra help. And so I try to help them."

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Another volunteer, Jerry Warmus, has lived in Sheboygan for more than 20 years. Recently retired, Warmus has been spending his time helping the center prepare for the colder months. He has helped assemble 40 new bunk beds, a major upgrade from the camping cots used at the center until last year.

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“It is a really nice feeling because as I live in Shebogyan, if you drive around and you’ll see, uh, people that are on the streets," said Warmus. "Lay back and relax and enjoy your time in the warmth and on a nice bed," said Warmus, describing what he hopes guests will experience this winter."

The preparations come as affordable housing remains a major concern in Sheboygan County. According to a recent survey by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health, the lack of affordable housing ranked as the top concern among residents, followed by the lack of access to healthcare and the lack of access to mental health care services.

Last winter, the center sheltered as many as 76 people at its peak. As the center prepares for another season, Sheboygan County Warming Center Executive Director Liz Kroll said she is already seeing signs of growing need.

"There’s definitely been a little influx of just different people that we see right now," said Kroll. “We need housing today for the homeless people here.”

Kroll also responded to some criticism of its services for people experiencing homelessness, emphasizing the importance of compassion and community support.

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"These are human beings. We want to help them in their journey, because we could all be there, right? We could all experience what they’re going through," said Kroll.

For Seelye, that message hits close to home. Despite facing housing challenges herself, she hopes to continue giving back to the community that has supported her.

"I want to make sure I can help anybody else regardless of what the situation is," said Seelye.

The Sheboygan County Warming Center is scheduled to begin offering overnight stays on Nov. 1. The center also serves free meals Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Luke United Methodist Church.

Kroll expressed gratitude to companies including Kohler, Sargento, Sartori and Johnsonville for their donations supporting this year's overnight shelter program. She also thanked local businesses, including Black Pig, which provides soup daily for the center's free lunch program.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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