They know cheese better than anyone else. Meet the Master Cheesemakers at Sartori

PLYMOUTH — It’s no secret that Wisconsinites love their cheese. But there’s a group of people who love it more than anyone else. They’re also the ones maintaining that high quality of cheese the state is known for - the Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers.

There are only about 70 practicing master Cheesemakers in the state. It takes roughly 14 years to earn the title, which includes, essentially, a 10-year apprenticeship. After that, you have to apply for more schooling through the University of Wisconsin Center for Dairy Research. They basically are the doctors of cheese. They have a PhD in cheese.

“It’s a unique process, right? You take milk and you turn it into a product many people can enjoy. And not just that, theres many different ways of making cheese. Theres many different flavor attributes," Jeremy Werdeo, a Master Cheesemaker at Sartori, said.

James Groh Merlot BellaVitano cheese from Sartori.

Werdeo received his master's certificate in parmesan and cheddar cheeses.

“I eat it constantly. My wife loves it, so it’s all over the place for me," Werdeo said.

He didn't always dream of this role, but the opportunity came to him. Now, he says it's an honor to be part of the strong Wisconsin cheese culture.

"I'm proud of it. I try to be as humble as possible," Werdeo said.

His co-worker at Sartori, Erin Radtke, is also a Master Cheesemaker. Her specialty is BellaVitano and parmesan.

“I love the nuttiness of it. I love the dryness of it. I love how you can cook with it. You can top things with it," Radtke said about parmesan cheese.

Watch the story below to learn more about the Master Cheesemakers...

They know cheese better than anyone else. The Master Cheesemakers at Sartori

Becoming a Master Cheesemaker is a full-circle moment for Radtke.

"I grew up down the road from our plant. And when I was a little kid, I used to ride the bike around the block by the plant. And i never thought in a million years I'd be a Master Cheesemaker," she said.

Radtke and Werdeo certainly aren't lactose intolerant, and they aren't cheese snobs either. The two Master Cheesemakers just have a deep respect and understanding of cheese. Like why Merlot BellaVitano cheese is best soaked in the Sartori cheese caves.

“Older buildings, they kind of hold on to things throughout the years. So those things, they can actually produce flavors in your cheeses," Radtke said.

The Master Cheesemakers are part of the state's rich dairy history while also pushing the art and science of cheese making forward.

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