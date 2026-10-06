Sheboygan's Open Door Drop-In Center for the homeless and mentally ill set to close by end of November

SHEBOYGAN, Wis — The Open Door Drop-In Center in Sheboygan, a resource for people experiencing mental illness or homelessness, is expected to close by the end of November because of a lack of funding.

The center, located between two buildings on North 8th Street, serves about 25 people each day. It provides peer support, counseling, and programs for people in need.

Sheboygan County Health and Human Services Director Matt Strittmater said the decision to close the center was difficult.

TMJ4/John Kim

“Just a place that’s dedicated to be a safe place that individuals, anyone who lives in this community, struggling with mental health issues, knows that there’s a safe place to go, just to receive peer support, to have a little bit of structure in your day, just a safe place,” said Strittmater. “It’s just a shame to not be able to have something like that available in the community.”

County funding falls short of HHS budget gap

Sheboygan County approved an additional $1.1 million in property tax levy funding for Health and Human Services.

However, that additional funding does not fully cover the department’s roughly $2 million budget shortfall for 2027.

Strittmater said a lack of state funding has also put pressure on the department.

“There’s no dedicated funding stream from the state of Wisconsin or the federal government related to having a safe place to provide support,” said Strittmater. “In the last two state budgets, the governor had notable funding for health insurance services that all got removed by the Joint Finance Committee. All of them completely got taken out.”

Regular visitors worry about losing a safe place

For people who regularly visit the Open Door, the center has become more than just a place to receive services.

Roberto Brossard has been coming to the center since around 1997. He said he was struggling with suicidal thoughts and behaviors when he first arrived.

TMJ4/John Kim

After receiving counseling and support from staff members, Brossard said the center helped him through one of the darkest periods of his life.

“They did compliment me more on what I’m doing. It’s an ideal place for homeless or people with mental illnesses,” said Brossard.

Sheila, a Sheboygan resident who visits the center every day, said she enjoys spending time with others there.

She said she was emotional when she learned the center would close.

TMJ4/John Kim

“I was very sad. I was crying. I mean, I was, but it’s pretty sad,” said Sheila. “If we do close down, hopefully, I’ll see the people that used to come here.”

Paul Strittmater, also known as “Road Runner,” is another regular visitor. Paul travels across the country and picks up trash in the communities he visits. He does not have a permanent home and said he worries about where people will go after the Open Door closes.

TMJ4/John Kim

“My biggest concern, if a place like this closes, where are they gonna go? Who are they gonna be able to all go to and know that it’s gonna stay within the doors?” said Paul.

Strittmater said the county has been working to connect people who use the Open Door with other services and resources before the center closes.

The Open Door Drop-In Center is expected to remain open through the end of November.

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