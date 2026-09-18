Sheboygan volunteers join Habitat Lakeside's Rock the Block program to help homeowners

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Volunteers in Sheboygan gathered Friday to tackle home repairs and maintenance projects as part of Habitat Lakeside's "Rock the Block" program, which helps homeowners who may struggle to keep up with property maintenance.

In the End Park neighborhood, volunteers replaced a dilapidated stairway, maintained gutters, installed a storm door, mowed lawns, and handled landscaping.

TMJ4 News reporter John Kim spoke to volunteers about their efforts in the video below:

Sheboygan volunteers join Habitat for Humanity Lakeside's Rock the Block program to help homeowners

Paul Reinemann says he and his crew replaced an old stairway with the new one for a house on N. 11th St. in Sheboygan.

This year marks the sixth year this retired teacher participating in the program. Reinemann said volunteering has become a personal passion.

"It's just a kind of hobby of mine, and way to help people at the same time." said Reinemann.

Courtney and Beau Olivares also volunteered, working to maintain an old gutter. The couple purchased their first home through Habitat three weeks ago.

Beau says the two-year process of buying their home never frustrated him. Now as homeowners, the Olivareses are giving back by helping others in need.

"Mom and dad are gonna do everything we can to make sure that this happens, because it's for them, not for us," said Beau.

"We're so thankful and we're just want to give back in every way that we can," Courtney added.

Volunteers from Van Horn Automotive installed a storm door, mowed the lawn, and handled landscaping at a house on N. 11th St. in Sheboygan. Chase Larson, marketing manager at Van Horn Automotive, said community involvement is important to him.

"Being able to immerse yourself and if you have that time to take, to just learn about the community and be involved, the connections you make and the other impact is very cool," said Larson.

Habitat officials said all but one homeowner served by this year's program earns less than 70% of the median income in the area. Officials said the once-a-year event has become a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those it serves.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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