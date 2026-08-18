Sheboygan veteran travels country cleaning graves of Wisconsin veterans killed in Vietnam

SHEBOYGAN — Since 2002, Steve Conto has been traveling the country cleaning the graves of those killed in action during the Vietnam War.

“They gave up all their tomorrows for our today," Conto said.

More specifically, he visits anyone with a Wisconsin connection - if they grew up in the state, moved to Wisconsin, married a Wisconsinite, or are buried here.

“So far, I have visited 1,198 graves. I have 26 more to go," he said.

Conto is from Sheboygan. I met him at the Lutheran Cemetery when he was cleaning the grave of Lester Oscar Biehl.

“Even though it's been 50 years since they're gone, for their loved one, it will always be 50 minutes," he said.

Watch the story: He travels the country cleaning graves of Wisconsin veterans killed in Vietnam

He travels the country cleaning graves of Wisconsin veterans killed in Vietnam

Conto served in the Navy from 1976-1998 and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. For him, cleaning these grave sites is a way he can still serve his country by giving back to his fellow veterans. He calls the project The Final Bridge. Conto began cleaning graves 24 years ago and has traveled all across Wisconsin and even Florida, California, and Louisiana.

“This is the closest I can get to them. They are my big brothers. I was too young to serve in Vietnam, so I want to make sure that their site is taken care of, respected," Conto said.

His research and documentation on fallen Wisconsin soldiers is preserved in the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. He also has a book titled Stories From The Final Bridge. It's available on Amazon.

He only has a couple dozen more grave sites to visit before he has cleaned all the ones he could document. Once he does that, he starts all over. Cleaning grave sites he hasn't been to in years.

“They keep me motivated, and meaning their families, is that talking to them, it all brings it back to the surface," Conto said.

Keeping memories alive and honoring their legacy by cleaning one Wisconsin soldier's grave at a time.

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