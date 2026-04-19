Sheboygan police investigating bicycle vs. car crash that left bicyclist with serious injuries

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a bicycle vs. car crash that occurred on Saturday evening at around 6:53 p.m. on N. 3rd Street and Clifton Avenue, the police said in a statement.

The bicyclist sustained serious injuries.

Ajax9/shutterstock.com Stock image of police lights.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333.

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