Sheboygan police investigating bicycle vs. car crash that left bicyclist with serious injuries

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a bicycle vs. car crash that occurred on Saturday evening at around 6:53 p.m. on N. 3rd Street and Clifton Avenue, the police said in a statement.
The bicyclist sustained serious injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333.
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