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Sheboygan police investigating bicycle vs. car crash that left bicyclist with serious injuries

The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a bicycle vs. car crash that occurred on Saturday evening at around 6:53 p.m. on N. 3rd Street and Clifton Avenue, the police said in a statement.
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(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a bicycle vs. car crash that occurred on Saturday evening at around 6:53 p.m. on N. 3rd Street and Clifton Avenue, the police said in a statement.

The bicyclist sustained serious injuries.

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Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333.

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