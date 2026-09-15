Sheboygan landlord says tenant evicted four times left her Sheboygan home in a complete mess

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A Sheboygan landlord said she discovered piles of trash, animal feces, and mold inside one of her rental properties after a fire broke out in the early morning hours of Aug. 4.

TMJ4/John Kim

Siao Ying Sandner said an officer knocked on her door just past midnight to notify her of the fire, which broke out in the master bedroom of her rental property on the south side of Sheboygan on Aug. 3.

No one was hurt, but firefighters had to shovel through piles of belongings and debris to put out the flames.

TMJ4/John Kim

Sandner returned to the property the next day to assess the damage.

"I came back the next day, and I walked through the whole area. It was pretty devastating," said Sandner.

She said every room was filled with clothes, personal belongings, and trash, and the smell of animal feces and rotting food was immediate upon entering the kitchen.

TMJ4/John Kim

The tenant had lived in the home for about four and a half years with her three children. When Sandner inspected the property after the fire, she found smoke detectors lying on the floor and a window removed from one of the smaller bedrooms.

Sandner said she had worked to accommodate the tenant throughout the rental period.

"I always treated her very nice; split the rent in a month, every month. No penalty, no late fee, and this is what someone would do to me. They just—I just lost trust in people, period," said Sandner. "I have reached out to her, and she … I actually called her. She said, ‘Everything needs to be done by text.’"

According to Wisconsin court records, the tenant has been evicted four times over the past 16 years. The court also assessed a penalty of up to $5,600.

Sandner said she believes the pattern of behavior should be treated more seriously.

"By repeatedly doing the same thing and getting away, I think we need to look at this as a malicious act," Sandner said.

TMJ4/John Kim

Sandner is preparing to take the case to small claims court. Beyond recovering damages, she said she hopes her experience serves as a warning to other landlords.

"I feel really bad for her kids. And for them to grow up in this kind of upbringing—I don't have any understanding," said Sandner.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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