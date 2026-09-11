SHEBOYGAN — A Sheboygan family is recovering after a fire destroyed their home on the city's south side last Sunday. This is the second time the family is going through this kind of loss.

On Sept. 6, Nathan Yuenger and his family were in the middle of a Labor Day trip to Florence, Wisconsin when they received an unexpected call from the Sheboygan Fire Department.

"I just feel lost, you know I feel absolutely terrified, and you know…" said Yuenger.

TMJ4/John Kim

The fire is the second devastating loss for Yuenger and his girlfriend Erica Benirschke. In 2016, a fire broke out at the Embers Apartments, killing one person and displacing more than 40 people including Yuenger and Benirschke, who lost all of their personal belongings.

"To build everything up, and lose it all. And build everything up again, and lose it all. It's a devastating process," said Yuenger. "For somebody to do that twice in your lifetime, I would say a rarity, so it really devastated us right away."

WATCH: Sheboygan family recovers from a house fire for the second time, community rallies to help

Sheboygan family recovers from a house fire for the second time, community rallies to help

Neighbor Antonio Vargas was at the scene when the fire started and shared video of the blaze.

TMJ4/John Kim

"I saw the firefighters smashing the windows, and then a lot more smoke was coming out," said Vargas.

The Sheboygan Fire Department said the investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing. The family is left wondering whether any of their belongings survived.

TMJ4/John Kim

As the family begins the long process of rebuilding, their community is rallying around them. People have donated money and food, hoping to help the family through a tragedy they never expected to face twice.

"I did see the fundraiser, and I know my family donated some money to that, too, as well," said Vargas.

"I just want to say thank you to anybody who has donated or giving clothes or giving food. It really means a lot," said Yuenger.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help Nathan and his family. A link to the fundraiser is included with this story.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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