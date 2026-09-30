SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — A local family is asking for support after a Sheboygan Falls man collapsed at a California national park and is hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Tom Lentz traveled to Lassen Volcanic National Park with friends on Sept. 11. Two days later, he began feeling dizzy and sick. His son, Tyler Lentz, said the family initially did not think much of it.

Watch John Kim's report in the video player below:

Sheboygan Falls man hospitalized after collapsing at Lassen Volcanic National Park.mp4

"Just thought that it was, you know, maybe a little bit of travel sickness," said Tyler.

TMJ4/John Kim

The following day, Tom collapsed in a restroom at the park's visitor center and was airlifted to a hospital in Redding, CA. By the time Tyler arrived, his father was unresponsive and on a ventilator.

"I saw my dad laying there. He was fully sedated, unresponsive, and on a ventilator," said Tyler.

Tom, 66, remains in the ICU on a ventilator and feeding tube. Tyler described his father as an active person who works with the YMCA teaching children about nature.

TMJ4/John Kim Tom Lentz, just a day before he collapsed in Lassen Volcanic National Park in California.

"I've never seen my father in that state of mind. My father's actually quite active. He's 66 years old," Tyler said. "He spends a lot of time outdoors. He actually works with the YMCA with children, teaching them about nature, so he's very active."

The situation has been difficult for the entire family, including Tyler's 3-year-old son.

"My wife went to church, and they saw a medevac helicopter flying over the church, and he just looks up and he said, 'Grandpa's in there.' And then he said, 'Dear Jesus, please help my grandpa feel better,'" said Tyler.

Despite the uncertainty, Tyler said he is trying to remain hopeful.

"I want to show, you know, hope for my dad while I'm here. I want to show hope and stay positive for my family back at home, and friend back at home, because my dad's a hell of a fighter," said Tyler.

As of Tuesday, 78 people had donated to the Lentz family, raising about $11,000 through GoFundMe. Tyler said his family is deeply grateful for the support.

"We understand that there's challenging times at the economy right now ... money is tight. And it's hard — it's difficult to ask others for money no matter what the circumstances," said Tyler.

Tyler's mother and uncle will take over Tom's care Wednesday as Tyler returns to Wisconsin after two weeks in California.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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