SHEBOYGAN, Wis — More than 300 people gathered at Sheboygan County Veterans Memorial Park to honor 95 veterans whose names were added to the memorial walls. The ceremony was filled with moments of celebration, heartfelt tributes and gratitude for those who served.

Vietnam War veteran Terrance Charles was among those honored. His daughter, Kim Tess, and wife, Mary Charles, attended the ceremony to celebrate his life and service.

Watch John Kim's video report below:

Sheboygan County Veterans Memorial honors 95 new veterans' names on its walls

"My dad passed away in May and so to honor his legacy, we put his name on the wall to celebrate him," Tess. "It gives us some place to feel like we're with him. For my kids, and their kids, memory."

TMJ4/John Kim

For Henry Vohenstengel, military service runs deep in his family. He lost his father during World War II, but that didn't stop him and his brother from following in their father's footsteps and serving their country. As a Vietnam War veteran, Vohenstengel said seeing his name engraved on the memorial wall was especially meaningful, given how veterans of his generation were treated when they returned home.

"It was a sad time for our country, for me, had to tell the Vietnam veterans not to do their uniforms because people would spit on them," Vohenstengel said. "We weren't there because we wanted to be. We were there because we were ordered."

TMJ4/John Kim

Korean War veteran Gordon Seefeldt was also among those whose names were added to the memorial this year. He recalled the painful memories of seeing fellow service members return from the war wounded.

"I met some of my friends who volunteered," Seefeldt said. "We visited some of the hospitals after they came back, and it was bad news."

TMJ4/John Kim

Iraq War veteran Jessica Huss was another honoree, but she spent much of the ceremony helping fellow veterans prepare for their special moment. Huss recalled the uncertainty and fear she experienced when she learned she would be deployed to Iraq in 2003.

"What about my apartment? What am I going to do for school and, you know, how all that. And then the emotional part, kind of, sudden later, where there was the fear of, you know, I could die over there," Huss said.

During her service, Huss lost a fellow service member in a militia attack, an experience that left a lasting impact.

"I knew a lot of her people in her platoon. I was friends with some, like her, some of her leadership team and it was really hard," Huss said.

TMJ4/John Kim

While coping with the trauma of her military service, Huss found a sense of purpose and healing through helping other veterans.

"Like, you have your family and your friends and your social life, but this is, like the fourth tier that I really need in my life," she said.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, an average of 17.7 veterans died by suicide each day in the United States in 2024. For Allen Nohl, chairman of the Sheboygan County Veterans Memorial Committee, that underscores the importance of making sure veterans feel recognized, appreciated and supported. Nohl said the annual name dedication ceremony has grown into an event that more veterans want to be part of.

"People want to be on it now. 'Wow, this is something, you know, this is something to be on!" Nohl said.

Nohl, a Vietnam War veteran himself, is stepping down as committee chairman after 28 years of leadership. During his tenure, he helped preserve the legacies of local veterans and ensure their sacrifices would not be forgotten. As he prepares to pass the torch, Nohl hopes the committee and the community will continue that mission for generations to come.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

And that spirit of service extends beyond veterans themselves.

Austin Lau, assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 851, said he has participated in the ceremony for years, helping honor those who served.

TMJ4/John Kim

"It's great to get out here and help local veterans and to see them smile and help as much as we can," Lau said.

For Nohl, volunteers like Lau are a reminder that showing appreciation for veterans doesn't have to involve a grand gesture. As he steps away from nearly three decades of leadership, Nohl leaves the community with one simple message.

"When you see a veteran, tell them thank you. Smile, thank you, that's it," Nohl said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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