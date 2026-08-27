Sheboygan could cancel Flock Safety contract after police raise concerns; mayor, resident react

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — All 15 Flock cameras in Sheboygan have been covered by city staff and are no longer collecting license plate data as the city considers terminating its contract with Flock Safety.

Staff began covering the cameras on Tuesday, according to a joint release from the Sheboygan Police Department and the city administrator. The cameras were covered to "prevent the collection of vehicle license plate data" while staff and the Common Council work through the termination process, the release said.

The city has had the 15 Flock cameras in operation since early 2024. In July, the police department says it learned of actions by Flock Safety it believes were "inconsistent" with the city's contract — and that undermined trust in the company.

Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson addressed the concerns about "inconsistent" actions.

"So obviously, when when we're making sure that we use databases that collect data, that it's not being used for other purposes. We want to make sure that the primary purpose of our community is to keep our neighborhoods safe. And when we verge away from that, that can be concerning," Sorenson said.

When asked whether residents should be concerned their data was shared improperly, Sorenson said the city wants to ensure it is doing its due diligence with any service provider.

"At this point, I don't think there is a concern. We just want to make sure that we are strong and do good due diligence with any service provider that we contract with for the city," Sorenson said. "We want to make sure that we have trust in the community and the tools that we do business with."

Despite the contract dispute, police acknowledged the technology's impact. Police Chief Zempel said in the release that Flock Safety's technology "has been instrumental in removing violent offenders from our community and recovering stolen vehicles and other property," but that ending the relationship "is necessary at this time."

"The Sheboygan Police Department constantly evaluates the effectiveness and reliability of its technology providers, and while Flock Safety's technology has been instrumental in removing violent offenders from our community and recovering stolen vehicles and other property, we believe that ending the relationship with Flock Safety is necessary at this time," Zempel said.

Sheboygan resident Lisa Salgado said she supports the move to end the contract, while acknowledging the cameras have provided some benefits.

"I'm really happy to hear that that's a step they're taking, and I think Sheboygan residents will be really happy with that as well," Salgado said.

"I just toured the police department, and they did say that they did solve a crime using flock cameras," Salgado said.

Salgado also expressed broader concerns about privacy.

"I think they should defund Flock cameras. I think people should have the freedom and privacy," Salgado said.

The Common Council will consider Chief Zempel and Administrator Bradley's request to end the contract at its regularly scheduled Sept. 8 meeting.

The release said police will continue to rely on "other current and emerging technologies to increase its effectiveness at solving crime and ensuring public safety," and that any new system considered for approval will be thoroughly vetted with involvement from the community's elected representatives.

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