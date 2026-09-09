Sheboygan Common Council Unanimously votes to end Flock Camera Contract

The Common Council of the City of Sheboygan Tuesday voted unanimously to not renew its contract with Flock Safety.

The company has 15 license-plate-reading cameras installed across the city.

The vote comes after weeks of growing concerns over privacy.

Under the city's agreement with Flock Safety, the company agreed to delete personal information after 30 days. But in March, Flock contacted the city about providing up to five years of anonymous data including information on driving patterns and speeding.

TMJ4 reached out to Flock Safety for its comments, and the company refused to make comments on this issue.

The proposal from the company raised questions about how far the data could be used beyond the original purpose of the cameras, especially among residents who live along roads where the cameras are installed expressed mixed but cautious views.

TMJ4/John Kim

"I don't have a problem with the camera setup, as long as it's in the pursuit of an active crime investigation, but not for your typical speeding, or kids on the bikes without their lights on. I don't want any of that minor stuff. Otherwise, it's too much like Big Brother," said Rene Thimmig.

Another resident, Caitlyn Fischer, shared a more direct assessment.

TMJ4/John Kim

"As of right now, it's doing more harm than good," said Fischer.

Last month, as concerns grew, the Sheboygan Police Department asked the city to cover all 15 cameras with black plastic bags.

During the council meeting, Sheboygan Police Chief Kurt Zempel said the issue goes beyond the technology itself.

"We believe it is in the best interest of our city, and particularly the trusting relationship between our police department and community, to discontinue usage of Flock services immediately," Zempel said.

Today's vote does not necessarily mean the end of automated license-plate cameras in Sheboygan. City officials say they could consider other options in the future.

"I don't think we even touched any conversations about replacing it yet. The cameras will continue to be bagged until Flock comes to pick up their supplies," Mayor Ryan Sorenson said.

The city's contract with Flock Safety is set to expire at the end of this year.

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