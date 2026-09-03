Powerful storms ripped through parts of Sheboygan County, destroying a barn and a silo in the Town of Scott

TOWN OF SCOTT — Strong storms ripped through parts of Sheboygan County Wednesday morning, and the Town of Scott was one of the communities that was hit hard.

The storm left behind a trail of destruction that included a nearly demolished barn, a snapped silo, and dozens of downed trees.

A barn near Cranberry Road and Brazelton Drive was among the hardest-hit structures. The storm tore off the roof, snapped a 50-foot silo in half, and scattered roof shingles across the yard.

WATCH: Powerful storms ripped through parts of Sheboygan County, destroying a barn and snapping a silo in the Town of Scott

Powerful Storms ripped through parts of Sheboygan County, destroying a barn and snapping a silo in the Town of Scott

Bonnie Meyer, the owner of the barn, says the barn was built 170 years ago and has been the family barn.

“Memories are gone. Well, all you have left is now memories," said Meyer. “I was shocked at the storm, because we didn’t see the warnings on TV or anything that there was a storm."

Tim Edeler, a nearby resident, woke up around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday because of the sound of heavy rainfall and wind hitting his house.

"I ran down to the basement. Didn’t grab my phone. Didn’t grab my glasses. Nothing," said Edeler.

After the storm moved out of his area, Edeler and his wife checked their doorbell security cameras.

"It lasted about, what, 4 minutes, maybe 5 minutes? And all you see is just rain going sideways. Had the long raindrops," said Edeler.

After the sun rose, Edeler realized a barn owned by Meyer, one of his closest neighbors, was almost destroyed. He reached out to Meyer, who was not at her home last night.

"The worst is our neighbor here, losing her barn," Edeler said. "She lost her 50-foot silo. I've never seen a silo come down before. Never. Still unsafe to see downed silo. Just the power that came through here was amazing. Absolutely amazing."

Edeler added that it was the worst storm damage he had ever seen in his life.

Throughout the area, a lot of trees were found uprooted or snapped in half, and dozens of silos and barns had major to minor structural damage.

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