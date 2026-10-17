Plymouth Panthers defeat Grafton 28-21, finish their season 7-2 as seniors celebrate final regular-season game

PLYMOUTH, Wis — The Plymouth Panthers wrapped up their regular season with a 28-21 victory over the Grafton Black Hawks on Friday night, finishing with a 7-2 record as they prepare for the playoffs.

But for Plymouth's 16 seniors and their families, the regular-season finale was about more than just football. It was also a night to celebrate years of memories, friendships and family traditions.

Among those seniors was quarterback Augie Eigenberger, who has played football since he was six years old.

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“I’m excited. I mean, no matter what, we’re gonna go out there and give our all, no matter what. And, we’re gonna have some fun,” said Augie said before the game.

Augie has been the Panthers' quarterback for the last four years, following in the footsteps of his father, Jason Eigenberger, who also played football for Plymouth. For Jason, watching his son take the field for his final regular-season game brought mixed emotions.

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“A lot of excitement, a little sadness, growing up watching them play football,” said Jason.

But football isn't the only thing the father and son have in common. They also share the same coach — Gale Grahn, Plymouth's offensive coordinator, who has been with the football program since 1988. Grahn has coached generations of Plymouth players, including both Jason and Augie.

“That’s a special neat thing, you know, see, see them come to the games then and, you know, brings back the memories of when we coached them,” said Grahn.

For Grahn, coaching isn't just about winning games. He said he hopes his players take away lessons that will stay with them long after they leave the football field.

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“We’re always trying to teach them life lessons as much as we are for football,” said Grahn. “Learning to work together as a group, right, having common goals, you know, those kind of things.”

Those lessons were on display Friday night as the Panthers defeated Grafton 28-21 to close out their regular season.

While the victory gave Plymouth momentum heading into the playoffs, Augie said the relationships he has built with his teammates mean more than any win.

“I mean these guys are my brothers and I wouldn’t want to be with anybody else playing football, that’s for sure,” said Augie.

With a 7-2 regular-season record, the Panthers are now setting their sights on a deep playoff run, hoping to extend the season.

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