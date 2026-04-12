One person died after being hit by passing semi tractor-trailer on I-43 in Sheboygan County

MOSEL — One person died on Sunday afternoon after being struck by a passing semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 43 in the Town of Mosel, the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 48-year-old Sheboygan resident had pulled over to the side of the road and was struck when he exited his vehicle.

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

The victim was declared deceased at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.

Names and other details are not being released at this moment.

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