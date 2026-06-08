One dead, three injured after driver runs stop sign, collides with semi in Town of Greenbush

TOWN OF GREENBUSH — One person is dead and three are injured after a driver allegedly ran a stop sign and was struck by a semi Sunday night on State Highway 23 in the Town of Greenbush.

WATCH: One dead, three injured following crash involving semi in Town of Greenbush

One dead, three injured following crash involving semi in Town of Greenbush

The crash happened just after 9:50 p.m. at Scenic View Drive. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a Toyota Corolla failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of STH 23 and entered the path of a semi.

The crash killed the driver of the Toyota, who the sheriff’s office said was pronounced dead at the scene, and caused the semi to overturn.

Three people were inside the semi at the time of the crash and were taken to the hospital for their injuries, which the sheriff’s office said were non-life-threatening.

The name of the driver killed in the crash has not been released.

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