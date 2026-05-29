ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — MotoAmerica Superbikes are back at Road America in Elkhart Lake this weekend, with riders expected to reach speeds of 190 mph.

WATCH: MotoAmerica superbikes return to Road America in Elkhart Lake this weekend

Superbikes return to Road America for three-day racing weekend starting Friday

The event features five classes of racing and 10 races over the course of the weekend. Shane Pacillo, vice president of media and promotions at MotoAmerica, said Road America is the organization’s most-attended round of the season.

“It’s a great place to be all weekend long. If you come out to the track, you’re gonna see 10 races over the course of the weekend,” Pacillo said.

MotoAmerica races across the nation, with riders competing from around the world. Pacillo said Road America holds a unique place in American motorsports.

“When you talk about racing in America, there are some old tracks and places people love to go, and Road America is one of them. It’s one of the old types of circuits. We’ve been coming here since 1980. Lots of history, and really the way the track’s laid out over four miles, 14 turns, it’s a fast place. There’s a lot of battles, and it really tests the riders,” Pacillo said.

WATCH: TMJ4’s Kidd O’Shea hops on motorcycle ahead of MotoAmerica superbikes return to Road America

TMJ4’s Kidd O’Shea hops on motorcycle ahead of MotoAmerica superbikes return to Road America

Supersport rider Tyler Scott, one of the up-and-coming competitors on the circuit, said the facility and fan atmosphere make Road America stand out.

“Road America is one of the nicest tracks we go to with the biggest fan attendance. The facility is amazing, and especially for this weekend, the weather’s going to be beautiful every day, so I’m super excited to get underway here,” Scott said.

Scott said the track’s layout is part of what makes it so fast.

“This track is a little special because we have three six-gear wide-open straightaways. It’s definitely a fast track for sure. There’s a bunch of drafting, a bunch of battling going on, and hard braking, so it brings together kind of every aspect of a track in this one track. So it’s kind of special,” Scott said.

For fans who have never attended a race, Scott said this weekend is worth the trip.

“The atmosphere here is amazing. I think it’s the best round all year. The racing’s great. You can watch literally everywhere on the track, so it’d be great to come out this weekend,” Scott said.

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