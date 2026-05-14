KOHLER — Parents and students in the Kohler School District say they are stunned to learn that a now-former high school assistant football coach is charged with 10 felony counts of child pornography.

In a recent notification sent to parents, students and staff, the Kohler School District superintendent says administrators just learned of the allegations on Wednesday, more than two months after 55-year-old Nicholas McNutt was charged.

While Kohler parents say they’re relieved to hear investigators do not believe any students are involved, they’re disturbed to learn court records show that victims could be as young as 2 years old.

Watch: Kohler parents stunned to learn former H.S. football coach charged with 10 felony counts of child pornography

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"That's the worst thing possible. Honestly. Not good,” a parent named Abi said.

"I just think it's disgusting when something like that happens,” Mary Mangan said.

TMJ4 Mary Mangan - concerned parent

The criminal complaint shows that back in February, the Sheboygan Police Department got a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and showed up at McNutt’s door.

Prosecutors say investigators searched McNutt’s phone and iPad, where they found 10 videos and nearly 100 sexually explicit photos of young girls estimated to be between the ages of 2 and 14 years old.

The criminal complaint shows McNutt allegedly told police that, "people involved would send him photos and he would send them to other people.”

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, the Kohler School District superintendent shared that administrators will work with law enforcement as the investigation continues and that school counselors are available to students in need.

"I grew up here, my parents went to school here. I have no doubt that they handled it the best that they could,” Abi said.

The district noted that McNutt’s only season with the Kohler, Sheboygan Lutheran and Sheboygan Christian co-op high school football team.

Sheboygan County records show McNutt remains in jail on a $500,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to 250 years in prison. McNutt is due back in court next month. His attorney declined TMJ4’s interview request.

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