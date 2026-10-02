Homeless traveler helps clean Sheboygan one piece of trash at a time

SHEBOYGAN, Wis — A man known by the nickname "Roadrunner" has spent nearly two decades traveling across United States. Along the way, he has made it a mission to leave every community a little cleaner than he found it.

Paul, 63, arrived in Sheboygan about two months ago. Originally from Ohio, he has been traveling from city to city since 2008, carrying his belongings with him and embracing a minimalist lifestyle.

TMJ4/John Kim

"I'm a traveler. I'm a minimalist. I'm 63 years old. I'm retired. I'm enjoying my life," said Paul.

While his journey has taken him through countless communities, Paul said the travel itself is only part of the story.

That's because, wherever he goes, Paul makes it a point to pick up litter, clean public spaces and encourage others to do the same.

"“We need to keep it green, and keep it clean. We shouldn’t be walking over. Our land shouldn’t be a landfill, but people throw things on the ground,” said Paul.

In Sheboygan, that work has included picking up trash on downtown sidewalks, emptying and sometimes even cleaning trash bins at public parks.

"I've cleaned it probably three or four days ago," Paul said while inspecting one of the bins. "It's not too bad today."

He said he doesn't lecture people about littering. Instead, he hopes leading by example will inspire others to keep their communities clean.

"When I do clean up around people, I don't say nothing. I just pick up and clean," said Paul. "A lot of times, they will start pitching in and cleaning up around wherever they're sitting."

One Sheboygan resident said he saw Paul digging the litter and grabbing the recyclables at the trash can at a bus stop.

TMJ4/John Kim

"I think it's really admirable," said Jesse Dahlgren. "I mean, to go around cleaning up and it's more than I can say about myself, that's for sure."

Paul plans to leave Sheboygan in early November and continue traveling to Arizona. Before moving on, he hopes residents will continue looking after their community.

"Public works claims they're under-budgeted and understaffed," said Paul. "I know they're trying hard, but they can't keep up with it. And I feel we the people need to step up and help wherever we can, whenever we can."

Until then, Paul plans to keep doing what he's done in communities across the country: picking up trash, one piece at a time.

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