From drag races to car shows, this Sheboygan man's car has been winning trophies for 65 years

SHEBOYGAN — When you look at one particular 90-year-old car in Sheboygan, you’re not going to think, this is a drag race championship-winning car. But back in the day, it was one of the fastest cars on a quarter-mile track in Wisconsin.

For roughly 60 years, a 1936 Ford Coupe has only had one driver - Tom Lawrence. The 85-year-old has been driving it since he was about 19-years-old.

“It’s just a challenge to have something fast and be faster than the other guys, and this car was,” Tom Lawrence, the owner of the car, said.

Tom Lawrence Tom Lawrence stands in front of his car in the 1960s.

He has won many trophies from official races at places like the Great Lakes Dragway in Union Grove. Lawrence also owns bragging rights for beating his friends in races on back roads and country roads.

“Well, I don’t know how to explain happiness. I guess theres so many things in this world that makes a person happy,” Lawrence said.

Going fast is one of those things that makes Lawrence smile.

However, racing was eventually replaced by a family and a career. So the car collected dust for a few decades.

Tom Lawrence Tom Lawrence in his race car in the 1960s.

“It really kind of sat like a shell for most of my childhood. In fact, my friends and I used to pretend it was a tank, and we would play army inside of it,” Jeff Lawrence, Tom’s son, said.

That was the case until the late 1990s. Tom Lawrence moved into a new home in Sheboygan and built a garage specifically so he could work on his car. He took the car apart and put it back together piece by piece with the help of his family.

“Bring the grandkids to help out, put a fender on,” Tom Lawrence said.

It took about 30 years, but he finally restored this car to its former glory.

“I can’t believe it. It’s done. You know, I did this, so it’s a great honor,” Lawrence said.

James Groh Tom Lawrence stands next to his car in 2026.

While he doesn’t drag race anymore, the car is still winning competitions, like best in show and best in class at car shows across Wisconsin.

“So it’s a family affair of us going to car shows, supporting him, celebrating him, and then being able to drive in it, sitting in the front seat is a lot, is just joyful,” Kelly Ottman, Tom’s daughter, said.

Ultimately, the 1936 Ford Coupe is way more than just a car. It represents a journey, marriage, kids, grandchildren, moving. This car is a symbol of Lawrence’s life.

“Well, obviously it means everything,” Lawrence said.

This car and Tom Lawrence still have many miles left in the tank and competitions to win.

Watch the story to see more of the 1936 Ford Couple...

From drag races to car shows, this Sheboygan man's car has been winning trophies for 65 years

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