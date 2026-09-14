"Fallooza": Local nonprofit asks for your help to expand mental health access in Sheboygan County

Two Sheboygan County residents who battled alcohol addiction and mental health challenges are using their experiences to help others find a path to recovery.

Lee Gentine, founder of the Plymouth Advancement Association, and Wendy Siegert, the organization's secretary, both faced personal struggles before turning their focus toward their community.

TMJ4/John Kim

"I'm a recovering alcoholic, and I also have dealt with, basically for a lifetime, high anxiety, panic attacks, things of that nature," Gentine said.

"I, too, was a heavy drinker during that time period in my life to the point where it was excessive," Siegert said.

According to Mental Health America, nearly 1 in 4 Wisconsinites report having a mental health condition. More than one-third live in areas without access to a mental health specialist.

Treatment centers are available in Sheboygan County, but when Siegert needed help in 2021, she couldn't find treatment close to home.

"I was looking for treatment, and the facilities around here, at that particular time, were all at capacity. And so my family helped me find a facility in California," Siegert said.

After overcoming their addictions, Gentine and Siegert wanted to make sure others in Sheboygan County would not face the same barriers. That led to the creation of Fallooza in 2022, a fundraising event focused on mental health awareness and access to care.

Over the past four years, the organization has raised approximately $375,000 to help people who otherwise couldn't afford mental health treatment.

Gentine and Siegert say financial assistance is only part of the solution. They also want people to know it's okay to ask for help.

TMJ4/John Kim

"There is no judgment here. We just want people to be able to have a safe place to go. And if we can help them start themselves on a journey to recovery, that's something that we feel is the goal of this organization," Siegert said.

Fallooza kicks off next Friday with a Taylor Swift tribute concert. The full-day event continues Saturday with live music, food trucks, and attractions.

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