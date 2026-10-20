Dense fog may have contributed to SUV, semi-truck crash in Sheboygan County, sheriff's department says

TOWN OF LIMA, Wis. — Dense fog may have played a role in a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck Tuesday morning in Sheboygan County, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. on Oct. 20 at the intersection of State Highway 32 and County Road V in the Town of Lima.

Watch John Kim's report in the video player below:

Dense fog may have contributed to SUV, semi-truck crash in Sheboygan County, sheriffs department says

According to the sheriff's department, an SUV traveling northbound on Highway 32 struck the trailer of a semi-truck heading westbound through the intersection on County Road V.

No injuries were reported, and the crash forced the intersection to close for approximately two hours. The intersection reopened by 10:24 a.m., but the crash remains under investigation.

A viewer shared video with TMJ4 News showing the aftermath of the crash. The video shows the SUV near the semi-truck as people direct approaching drivers away from the crash scene.

Thick fog blanketed much of Sheboygan County Tuesday morning, reducing visibility to less than a mile in some areas. The fog lingered in parts of the county into the afternoon.

John Peterson, a Sheboygan Falls resident, said the fog was so thick Tuesday morning that he initially thought it was smoke from a fire.

"At first, we thought it was some kind of fire. It was so thick, I couldn’t even see the end of my block. But yeah, then it’s just residual fog," said Peterson.

TMJ4/John Kim

Peterson also expressed concerns about safety at intersections along State Highway 23, where he said limited visibility can force drivers to make sudden decisions.

"There's definitely a problem where the low visibility and the short runway to stop and start cause a lot of abrupt last-minute choices that you need to make, especially when that’s a major intersection for semi-trucks," said Peterson.

Although the fog eventually cleared across much of Sheboygan County, some areas continued to experience reduced visibility into Tuesday afternoon.

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