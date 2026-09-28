CASA of East Central Wisconsin opens a new Sheboygan County office hoping to serve more children in need

SHEBOYGAN, Wis — People from across Sheboygan and Manitowoc counties gathered Monday to celebrate the opening of a new Sheboygan County office for CASA of East Central Wisconsin.

CASA, Court-Appointed Special Advocates, are trained volunteers who work with children removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. They visit with children, monitor their well-being, and provide reports to judges to help inform court decisions.

Hear from CASA Staff and Advocate in the Video Player Below

CASA of East Central Wisconsin opens a new Sheboygan County office

More than 100 children in Sheboygan County are still waiting to be paired with an advocate, and that number continues to grow, according to Dana Dunton, the new Sheboygan County CASA Advocate Coordinator.

TMJ4/John Kim

"It makes such a lasting impact for these children who sometimes will go through two or three foster changes before their process has ended, and an advocate gets to be that consistent adult for them throughout the time," said Dunton.

Sheboygan County Judge Angela W. Sutkiewicz also spoke about how advocates help give children a voice in the courtroom.

"Advocates work closely with the children, and they truly are their voice in court. They're their eyes and the ears of the court, and they provide a unique perspective to the court," said Sutkiewicz.

CASA advocate Shannon Shaurette has advocated for 7 children over the past five years and says she can see the difference a safe and stable environment makes in their lives.

TMJ4/John Kim

"You can tell when they're in a healthy environment and safe. They're much more different than if they're anxious, and worried, and scared," said Shaurette.

She urged more people will step up and volunteer.

"Everybody, no matter how busy they are, can fit in an hour to visit with a child," said Shaurette. "We owe this to the children of our future, to be there, to be by their side."

Local CASA officials say they hope the new Sheboygan County office will help recruit more volunteers and connect more children with advocates.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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