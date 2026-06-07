Boat caught fire in Lyndon, one person slightly injured after removing it from pole shed

LYNDON — One person sustained minor burns after removing a boat that was on fire from a pole shed in the Town of Lyndon on Saturday evening.

Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a call of a pole shed on fire on Dooley Road at around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a boat parked outside the pole shed that was on fire, as well as smoke coming from within the pole shed.

The property owner was able to remove the boat from the pole shed to prevent the fire from spreading to other items inside.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the property owner was working on the boat when it caught on fire and sustained minor burns, and refused EMS for the burns. There were no other injuries reported.

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