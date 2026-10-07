A Sheboygan chiropractor pleads not guilty for taking sexual photos of minors at his home

MILWAUKEE — Casimer Kobylinski pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four charges of taking sexual photos of minors at his Milwaukee home.

The 71-year-old is now facing criminal charges in both Milwaukee and Sheboygan counties as prosecutors allege he repeatedly violated court-ordered conditions stemming from an earlier child pornography case.

TMJ4/John Kim

According to Milwaukee County court documents, Milwaukee police found four sexual photos of two girls, ages 2 and 10, on Kobylinski’s cellphone.

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged Kobylinski on Sept. 24 with four felony counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent involving a victim under 18. He is also charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, and the court set his cash bond at $750,000 for those charges.

A history of charges

This is not the first time Kobylinski has faced criminal charges involving child sexual abuse material.

On Feb. 16, 2025, Milwaukee police executed a search warrant at Kobylinski’s Milwaukee home and found about a dozen images of girls between the ages of 4 and 8 on a personal storage drive, according to court documents. Some of the girls were completely nude, investigators said.

TMJ4/Colin Mihalich

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged Kobylinski on Feb. 27, 2025, with 12 counts of possession of child pornography.

His initial cash bond was set at $25,000, and he posted bond in March 2025.

As part of his bond conditions, Kobylinski was ordered not to access child exploitation material through the internet or any other means. He was also prohibited from having contact with anyone under 18, unless the minor was incarcerated.

Prosecutors allege he violated bond conditions

But Sheboygan and Milwaukee County prosecutors allege Kobylinski violated those conditions in multiple ways.

On Aug. 26, the Sheboygan Police Department executed a search warrant at Casey Chiropractic Clinic in Sheboygan, where Kobylinski practices. Investigators seized multiple laptops, flash drives and external hard drives. According to court documents, authorities found 11 images depicting underage girls that appeared to be AI-generated.

Two days later, Milwaukee Police Detective Nick Johnson executed another search warrant at Kobylinski’s Milwaukee home. Investigators found four sexual photos of two girls, ages 2 and 10, on Kobylinski’s cellphone. Court documents say the photos were taken June 4 at his home. Johnson said investigators believed the girls did not know they were being photographed.

TMJ4/John Kim

Kobylinski now faces 12 charges of possessing child pornography, four charges of capturing an intimate representation without consent involving a victim under 18, and four charges of bail jumping in Milwaukee County. In Sheboygan County, he faces 11 charges of possessing child pornography and 11 charges of bail jumping.

Kobylinski posts $1.75 million in cash bail

On Sept. 24, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge David Borowski forfeited Kobylinski’s previous $25,000 bond and set a new $1 million cash bond in connection with the child pornography charges from 2025. Borowski also ordered Kobylinski to live in Sheboygan rather than at his Milwaukee home and prohibited him from having a cellphone.

Three days later, Milwaukee County Circuit Court set another $750,000 cash bond in connection with the four charges alleging he took sexual photos of minors.

Kobylinski posted a total of $1.75 million in cash bail Wednesday following his preliminary hearing.

Chiropractic license remains active

Kobylinski operates Casey Chiropractic Clinic in Sheboygan.

TMJ4/John Kim

The clinic was closed Oct. 7, but Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services records show Kobylinski’s chiropractic license remains active.

Online reviews also indicate patients reported receiving treatment from Kobylinski after he was initially accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

What’s next?

Kobylinski is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference Oct. 27 at the Sheboygan County Courthouse.

He is also scheduled for a status conference Nov. 19 at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

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