48-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into pickup truck near Town of Lyndon

TOWN OF LYNDON — One person was killed on Thursday evening after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck on County Highway W in the Town of Lyndon, the Cascade Police Department said in a statement.

According to the preliminary investigation, the motorcyclist was traveling west on County Highway W when the motorcycle crossed the centerline and into the path of the pickup truck that was traveling east.

KSTU

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as 48-year-old Jeremey D. Burgard from Random Lake.

The 38-year-old pickup truck operator from Waldo was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released.

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