TOWN OF HERMAN, Wis. — A 27-year-old Howards Grove man was killed after he crashed into a cornfield in the Town of Herman just after midnight Monday, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

WATCH: What we know in the deadly crash investigation

27-year-old man killed after crashing into cornfield in town of Herman

The crash happened in the area of Garton Road and Bridgewood Road in the Town of Herman around 12:20 a.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, investigators believe the 27-year-old was traveling eastbound on Garton Road in a Jaguar Coupe when he crashed into the cornfield just east of Bridgewood Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were attempted.

He was the sole operator and victim of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

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