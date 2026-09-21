Woman charged with homicide after running over boyfriend with car, killing him in Racine

RACINE, Mich. — A 26-year-old Racine man is dead after police say his girlfriend ran him over with her car early Sunday morning following an argument. His 22-year-old girlfriend is now charged with homicide.

Darius Allen died at the hospital after police say his girlfriend, Adasia Jones, 22, ran him over with her car near the intersection of Hubbard and Wisconsin streets in Racine.

TMJ4 News reporter Ryan Jenkins has more on this story in the video below:

Racine woman charged with homicide after running over boyfriend with car, killing him

Jones appeared in court for the first time Monday. Her bond was set at $15,000. She is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Darius Allen's grandmother, Martha Allen, said the family is devastated by the loss.

"He was loved by a lot of people and he was a good young man," Martha Allen said. "Oh, I was crying. The whole family was crying. We were all upset, crying."

According to a criminal complaint, Jones went to Allen's home to talk about "issues they have been having in their relationship." Jones told investigators the argument turned physical. She said Allen choked her, jumped on the hood of her car, and refused to get off. Jones said she began to drive away and Allen fell off the car. She said she turned around to check on him, did not see Allen still in the road, and accidentally ran him over.

Jones admitted to police that she was drunk.

But Martha Allen said Jones was not supposed to be there and came to the home with violent intentions.

"She was not allowed at the house, and she came anyway, and she was drunk, and she said, 'I'm going to kill you,' 'I'm going to murder you.' She ran him over with the car," Martha Allen said.

"She was very vicious and she just ran him over," Martha Allen said.

Jones is due back in court on October 1st.

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