Waterford business owner warns others following alleged trailer theft from parking lot

WATERFORD — A Waterford business owner is warning others after someone stole a trailer from her property over the weekend — despite the business being surrounded by surveillance cameras.

Amy Cavitt, owner of Ideal Process Solutions, said the alleged theft was discovered after her husband visited the business Saturday morning and saw tire marks in the parking lot and the grass.

"He said, 'It's gone.' So we looked at the footage on our cameras and saw somebody roll in and take it," Cavitt said.

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Surveillance video captured a white pickup truck arriving at Ideal Process Solutions at 11:57 p.m. Friday. Someone got out, walked around the property, then got back in at midnight and drove away.

Two hours later, the same truck returned — this time without a trailer. Cavitt says the truck backed in and drove off behind the building with one of the business's trailers.

Cavitt says the trailers are essential to daily operations.

"Every single day we use them to move things around, sometimes to deliver products," Cavitt said.

And the cost is not insignificant.

"A lot of our trailers cost somewhere between seven to $12,000," Cavitt said. "That's a lot of money, for sure."

Beyond the financial impact, Cavitt said the incident felt deeply unsettling.

"It's an invasion, so it's pretty disturbing that way," Cavitt said.

Still, Cavitt said her primary concern is making sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.

"We catch these people on camera. This person will get caught," Cavitt said.

She also expressed an unexpected sentiment toward whoever is responsible.

"I kind of pray for this person, because ... it's got to be weighing on their mind, you know, 'I'm going to go out and take from other people,'" Cavitt said.

"Hopefully that person can change their ways," she said.

According to Cavitt, the flatbed trailer is registered and has a VIN number.

Cavitt filed a report with the Waterford Police Department.

TMJ4's Lauren Sklba made multiple attempts to contact Waterford police for an update on their investigation, but did not hear back Monday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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