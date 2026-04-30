Volunteers help move Herrick Village forward in Racine during Habitat for Humanity's Community Build Week

RACINE — As Community Build Week in underway in Racine and Kenosha Counties, Habitat for Humanity volunteers are helping to construct Herrick Village, a first-of-its-kind affordable housing development in Racine.

The project, led by Habitat for Humanity of Racine and Kenosha Counties, will bring 12 three-bedroom, two-bath homes with garages to a plot of land along Memorial Drive. Those homes will be sold to partner families at an affordable rate.

The goal is to provide homeownership opportunities and stable housing for local families in a neighborhood Habitat estimates is about 50% renter-occupied.

Watch: Volunteers help out during Habitat for Humanity's Community Build Week:

Volunteers help move Herrick Village forward in Racine during Build Week

"It makes a huge difference for a neighborhood," longtime volunteer Scott Karasek said.

Karasek has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Racine for 15 years. He said the development could be transformative for families who struggle to find stable housing.

"A lot of these families end up having to move every six months or every year, because the rent gets too high or the neighborhood gets bad, so they try to find somewhere else to move. And with this, they don't have to," Karasek said.

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Karasek said his own involvement started small.

"I was supposed to come out for one day, and then I just kept coming out," Karasek noted.

He's been able to witness both the early stages of construction and the impact these homes have on families. Karasek described "the smile on their face and the security that they have now."

"Seeing the whole process from start to finish and what it means to them, being a mom myself and watching what it means to family, it's the best feeling to be able to give back," Michelle Dubs, who was volunteering with her company, Merz Aesthetics on Wednesday, said.

Dubs has volunteered with Habitat since 2022 and said each build brings an opportunity to learn new things.

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"Today I was doing aluminum siding, and I've never done anything with aluminum in my life," Dubs said.

Last year, she helped build the walls that are now standing on the Herrick Village homes.

"We need more affordable housing across the board, and this is a great way to make that happen," Dubs said. "It's a good piece of land, and it's in a good spot, so I'm excited for the opportunity for a number of new homeowners."

More than 125 volunteers will be working across Racine and Kenosha Counties this week and next.

"When we have volunteers who come out to the build site, it not only moves along our timelines and construction schedule quicker, but it helps reduce our construction cost," Angela Elliott, chief operating officer of Habitat for Humanity of Racine and Kenosha Counties, said.

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Elliott added that the community support on display during Community Build Week is essential to the Habitat mission.

"We couldn't do this without the support of the community," Elliott said.

She said support in the form of both volunteering and monetary donations makes it possible for first-time homeowners to enter the market at a price they can afford.

"They're sold to individuals. It's just at an affordable rate for them, which we consider to be thirty percent or less of somebody's income." Elliott said.

The two homes currently under construction could be ready for families later this year.

Anyone interested in Habitat for Humanity's homeownership program or volunteering can find more information at www.habitatracine.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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