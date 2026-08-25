Union Grove residents support village effort to challenge drainage district assessment

UNION GROVE — The Village of Union Grove is moving ahead with efforts to challenge an assessment from the Racine County Drainage Board of Commissioners to support drainage maintenance in the Yorkville-Raymond Drainage District.

Racine County has five drainage districts, and while Union Grove is not in one, state law allows the board to assess upstream municipalities "for any costs of enlarging or maintaining the drain that are attributable to increased water flow from land within the municipality."

The board assessed the village at $2,087,485 in principal for maintenance costs for the West Branch Root River Canal.

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According to Village of Union Grove Administrator Connor LaPoint, the village could pay that in two installments over a two-year period with 6% interest for a total of $2,337,983.20.

While the first payment would be due September 1, 2026, Village President Steve Wicklund said that with Monday night's action from the board, the village will not be making that payment.

He said the village has a clear obligation to scrutinize the charge.

"We have a responsibility to determine whether that assessment is lawful, fairly apportioned, and reflects the actual benefit Union Grove receives," Wicklund said.

The latest assessment is not the first time the village has faced this kind of charge. In 2023, Union Grove was assessed about $1.2 million for dredging maintenance costs and successfully fought it in court. A decision from the Wisconsin Court of Appeals found the board's report "did not comply" with statutory requirements.

The latest assessment and report from the board aims to address where it fell short last time.

For residents like Jackie McNeiley, who has lived in Union Grove since 2003, the financial pressure has been building. She has seen referendums pass to build a new fire station and make improvements to the high school, and her property value has gone up.

"I feel that I'm paying a little bit too much compared to how comfortable I was about a year ago," McNeiley said.

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McNeiley said she welcomes the village's decision to push back.

"I think the village of Union Grove has our best interest in mind," she said.

TMJ4 spoke to several Union Grove residents off-camera who said they too welcome the village's effort to protect taxpayers.

"I think they should refuse it; they should move forward legally however they can, whatever means it takes," McNeiley said.

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