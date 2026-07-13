Two men shot at Racine gas station in attempted homicide

RACINE — Racine police are investigating an attempted homicide that occurred Friday night in the 2400 block of Douglas Avenue.

Officers responded to an Amoco Gas Station on Douglas Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday after two men were reportedly shot. The victims, both men from Racine in their early 20s, were transported to the hospital before police arrived.

One of the victims was transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital, where he remains, due to the critical injuries he sustained.

Racine Police investigators learned that both victims were inside the gas station when unknown suspects armed with guns pulled up, exited a vehicle and fired numerous rounds into the occupied business. Multiple patrons and employees were inside and outside of the store when the gunfire erupted.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips.

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